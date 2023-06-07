Canada and New Jersey: More Than Just Smoke From Wildfires

For over a week, New Jersey has been shrouded in smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires, affecting the state’s air quality and visibility. It’s easy to feel frustrated and blame Canada for this inconvenience, but it’s important to remember that Canada has contributed much more to New Jersey and the world than just smoke from wildfires.

Here are ten things that Canada has given us that are worth celebrating:

Tourists. The Jersey Shore has long been a favorite destination for vacationers from Canada, with 100,000 visitors from Quebec visiting Wildwood and neighboring towns each year. Hockey Players. Like most NHL teams, the New Jersey Devils are usually made up of many Canadians. Canada Dry Ginger Ale. The popular soda was invented by a Canadian in 1907 and is a staple in American households. Hawaiian Pizza. It was a Canadian that was brave enough to put pineapple on a pizza, creating a divisive yet beloved topping. Peanut Butter. Canadian chemist Marcellus Gilmore Edson is credited with inventing the popular spread. The IMAX Movie System. Canadians put us right in the middle of the action with their invention of the IMAX movie system. Easy Off Oven Cleaner. Cleaning your oven is a whole lot easier thanks to Canadian inventor Herbert McCool. Basketball. James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, is from Canada. Trivial Pursuit. The popular board game was invented by Canadians and has provided hours of entertainment for families worldwide. Road Lines. John D. Millar, an engineer for the Ontario Department of Transport, is credited with inventing road lines, which have made driving safer for everyone.

These are just a few of the many contributions that Canada has made to the world, and it’s important to remember them in times like these when we may feel frustrated with the country.

Canada is also home to some of the greatest pop artists and musicians, including chart-toppers, award-winners, rising stars, and legendary icons. From Justin Bieber to Celine Dion, Canada has quietly risen as one of the greatest exporters of pop music.

Lastly, Canada is also home to some of the most beautiful architecture, including “The Hobbit House” in Ontario, which is the only one of its kind in the province.

So the next time you’re feeling frustrated with Canada’s wildfires, remember all the good things the country has given us and continues to give. Let’s celebrate Canada’s contributions to the world and appreciate the country for more than just the smoke from wildfires.

