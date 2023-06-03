“Jersey Display Case” : Black Jersey Display Case with Lockable Shadow Box, 98% UV Protection, Hanger, and Acrylic for 2XL Sports Jerseys (Baseball, Basketball, Football, Soccer, Hockey) by IHEIPYE

Black IHEIPYE Jersey Frame Large Shadow Box with Lock, 98% UV Protection Acrylic and Hanger for Baseball, Basketball, Football, Soccer, Hockey 2XL Sports Jersey Shirt Display Case



Price: $71.99

(as of Jun 03,2023 01:59:54 UTC – Details)





Are you a sports fan looking for the perfect way to display your favorite jersey? Look no further than the IHEIPYE Jersey Display Case. This large shadow box is lockable and features 98% UV protection acrylic to keep your jersey from fading and protect it from dust. The frame also comes with a wood hanger and pin board, allowing you to display your jersey in two different ways depending on the style of the jersey.

Not only is this display case perfect for sports jerseys, but it can also be used as a shadow box to display military uniforms, graduation memorabilia, and other cherished memories. And with its large size of 31.25″ x 23.25″ x 1.5″, it will fit most sports jerseys, making it a great gift for any sports fan.

The IHEIPYE Jersey Display Case also comes with strong packaging to ensure it arrives safely and includes a visual user manual, hanging hardware, silver thimble and pins, and a limited one year warranty. So buy with confidence and show off your favorite jersey in style with this high-quality display case.

In addition to its protective features and customizable display options, the IHEIPYE Jersey Display Case is also incredibly easy to set up. The frame comes fully assembled, so all you have to do is choose whether to use the wood hanger or pin board and hang it up. This means you can have your jersey on display in just minutes, without any complicated assembly or installation required.

And with the option to use either the wood hanger or pin board, you can choose the display method that works best for your specific jersey. The wood hanger is ideal for sleeveless jerseys, such as basketball shirts, while the pin board provides a tight, wrinkle-free display, making it better for long-sleeved jerseys like football and hockey jerseys.

Overall, the IHEIPYE Jersey Display Case is the perfect way to showcase and protect your favorite sports jersey. With its customizable display options, protective features, and easy set up, it’s a great investment for any sports fan or collector. Plus, with its versatile size, it can also be used to display other cherished memories and memorabilia, making it a great addition to any home or office.



