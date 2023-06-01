Jersey display case : Black Jersey Frame Display Case with Lock and UV Protection for Sports Jerseys and Uniforms in 2XL Size, Ideal for Baseball, Basketball, Football, Soccer, and Hockey

Black Jersey Frame Display Case with Lockable Jersey Shadow Box, 98% UV Protection Acrylic, Hanger for Sports Jerseys, Shirts, and Uniforms (Baseball, Basketball, Football, Soccer, Hockey) – IHEIPYE, 2XL Size.



Price: $58.82 - $52.94

(as of Jun 01,2023 02:37:24 UTC – Details)





The IHEIPYE Jersey Frame Display Case is a great way to showcase your sports jersey or other cherished memorabilia. It comes in a black color and is lockable with anti-theft locks to provide extra protection for your precious item. The shatter-proof acrylic board features 98% UV protection and 92% transparency, which helps prevent fading and keeps out dust. This display case comes in a large size of 31.25″ x 23.25″ x 1.5″, which fits most sports jerseys such as baseball, basketball, football, soccer, hockey, etc. It can also be used as a shadow box to display military uniforms, graduation memorabilia, and other cherished memories.

There are selectable display methods for this jersey frame display case. The metal hanger and pin board allow for two different ways to display your jersey. The metal hanger works better for small football jersey shirts, while the pin board features a tight, wrinkle-free display better for long-sleeved jerseys such as football and hockey jerseys. The jersey display shadow box comes assembled, making it easy to set up in minutes.

Protection is key when it comes to displaying your precious jersey, and the IHEIPYE Jersey Frame Display Case provides just that. The shatter-proof acrylic board offers 98% UV protection and 92% transparency, which protects your jersey from fading and keeps out dust. One pair of gold-plated and anti-theft locks on the frame provide extra protection. They will not turn yellow over time, ensuring that your display case looks great for years to come.

The IHEIPYE Jersey Frame Display Case is a one size fits all sports jersey display frame. The large size of 31.25″ x 23.25″ x 1.5″ fits most sports jerseys such as baseball, basketball, football, soccer, hockey, etc. This makes it a perfect gift for sports fans! It can also be used as a shadow box to display military uniforms, graduation memorabilia, and other cherished memories. The package includes the jersey display frame, hanger, pin board, hanging hardware, silver thimble, and pins, as well as a visual user manual. Buy with confidence, as the IHEIPYE Jersey Frame Display Case comes with a limited one-year warranty time offered.

In conclusion, the IHEIPYE Jersey Frame Display Case is an excellent way to display your sports jersey or other cherished memorabilia. It is lockable with anti-theft locks and features 98% UV protection and 92% transparency, which helps prevent fading and keeps out dust. The selectable display methods allow for two different ways to display your jersey, and the large size fits most sports jerseys. It can also be used as a shadow box to display other cherished memories. The package comes with everything you need to set it up, and it comes with a limited one-year warranty time offered.



