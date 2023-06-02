“Jersey Display Case” : Black Lockable Jersey Display Frame Case with 98% UV Protection and Hanger for Sports Jerseys and Uniforms

Black Lockable IHEIPYE Jersey Shadow Box Display Frame with 98% UV Protection Acrylic and Hanger for Baseball, Basketball, Football, Soccer, Hockey Shirt and Uniform – Large



Price: $78.99

(as of Jun 02,2023 00:49:46 UTC – Details)





The IHEIPYE Jersey Display Frame Case Lockable is a premium quality product that is designed to provide reliable features. It is made out of wood with an anti-fade Matt Black finish that is durable enough for a long-lasting working life. The shatterproof 92% transparency and 98% UV protection acrylic glass panel, velvet-like felt lining, and two gold plated anti-theft locks can well protect your cherished sports memorabilia or collectibles. The product comes with customer-friendly accessories and a visual user manual to ensure that you can set it up easily.

The Jersey Display Frame Case Lockable offers selectable display methods that allow you to showcase your jersey in three different ways. The wood hanger and metal hanger and pin board are designed to accommodate different types of jerseys. The wood hanger works better for sleeveless jerseys like basketball shirts, while the metal hanger works better for small football jersey shirts. The pin board features a tight wrinkle-free display, which is better for long-sleeved jerseys such as football and hockey jerseys. The product comes assembled, and you can set it up in minutes.

The shatterproof acrylic board of the Jersey Display Frame Case Lockable features 98% UV protection and 92% transparency, which protects your jersey from fading and keeps out dust. One pair of gold plated and anti-theft locks on the frame provide extra protection. They will not turn yellow over time, ensuring that your jersey remains in pristine condition for a long time. The large size display frame of 31.25″ x 23.25″ x 1.5″ fits most sports jerseys such as baseball, basketball, football, soccer, hockey, etc. It can also be used as a shadow box to display military uniforms, graduation memorabilia, and other cherished memories.

In conclusion, the IHEIPYE Jersey Display Frame Case Lockable is a high-quality product that is worth investing in if you want to preserve your cherished sports memorabilia or collectibles. It is designed to offer reliable features such as shatterproof glass, anti-theft locks, and selectable display methods that allow you to showcase your jersey in different ways. The product comes with customer-friendly accessories and a visual user manual to ensure that you can set it up easily. Moreover, the product is backed by a limited one-year warranty, which gives you peace of mind knowing that you are investing in a quality product.



