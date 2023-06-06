Jersey Display Case Cabinet : Black Shadow Box Display Case Cabinet with 98% UV Protection for Extra Deep Jackets, Uniforms, and Jerseys

Black Shadow Box Display Case Cabinet with 98% UV Protection for Extra Deep Jackets, Uniforms, and Jerseys.



Price: $229.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 23:12:31 UTC – Details)





Handmade from imported Australian beech wood, this furniture grade Jersey/Uniform Display case is a perfect combination of beauty, detail, and affordability. It is designed to showcase a jacket or any sports jersey, along with other collectibles like baseballs and bats. The display case is a perfect way to protect and exhibit your prized possessions while adding a touch of elegance to your home or office.

The display case comes with a 98% UV acrylic door that protects your item from fading due to harmful UV rays. This is particularly important if you have autographed memorabilia going inside the case. The door frame includes heavy-duty lockable latches with keys, ensuring the safety of your precious items. The latches provide extra security and keep unwanted dust from your prized possessions.

The acid-free black felt lining inside the display case gives you great contrast to your item. The background on the case is pinnable, allowing you to pin your item down if you choose to. You can also attach other miscellaneous items, such as pennants, photos, ticket stubs, and more. The display case is set up to attach either vertically or horizontally, giving you the flexibility you need to display your items in any direction.

The display case comes fully assembled, making it easy to set up and start displaying your items right away. The unit weighs 24 lbs, and its dimensions are 38″H x 29″W x 4.75″D. The case is perfect for those who want to showcase their collectibles without worrying about the hassle of assembling the display case.

In conclusion, the Jersey/Uniform Display case is an excellent addition to your home or office. It is made of high-quality materials and is designed to showcase your prized possessions while ensuring their safety. The display case is a perfect way to protect and exhibit your sports jerseys, autographed memorabilia, and other collectibles. With its elegant design, the display case will add a touch of sophistication to any room. If you are looking for a display case that combines beauty, detail, and affordability, look no further than the Jersey/Uniform Display case.



