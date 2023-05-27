Jersey Royal potatoes recipe: Quick Recipe for Lemon and Mint Jersey Royal Potatoes by James Martin

James Martin’s Delicious Lemon and Mint Jersey Royals with Lamb Chops

James Martin, the famous TV chef, is known for his love of the humble potato. With over 130 unique recipes using British spuds, James Martin has become a celebrant of this versatile ingredient. One of the most timely and flavourful dishes that he has created is made with Jersey Royal new potatoes. Served with a fragrant lemon and mint salsa, the seasonal potatoes are simple yet flavourful and perfect with lamb chops.

Whether you prefer to cook your meal in the oven or outdoors on a barbecue, this recipe is incredibly easy to follow. All that is required is a handful of ingredients, and in just a few simple steps, you can create a mouth-watering dish that will impress your family and friends.

Preparing the Jersey Royal new potatoes is easy. Simply wash them under a tap and place them in a pan with cold water and a large pinch of salt. Bring the water to a boil and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until the spuds are cooked.

To make the dressing, chop the shallot, coriander, mint and capers into fine chunks, then transfer them into a bowl and add the remaining dressing ingredients. Mix well to combine.

If you are cooking on a barbecue, heat the grill until it is hot and the coals are white. To grill the chops, set the appliance to a high heat. Place the uncooked lamb chops onto a tray if grilling or straight onto the hot barbecue. Season and cook for two to three minutes on each side and then leave to rest for a few more for the most tender results.

Drain the cooked Jersey Royal new potatoes and season generously with salt and pepper. To serve, put the lamb chops and the Jersey Royal new potatoes in a large bowl, top with watercress and the dressing.

This recipe is perfect for those who want to enjoy a delicious and healthy meal without spending too much time in the kitchen. The Jersey Royals are a seasonal ingredient that is readily available during the spring and summer months, making this dish perfect for a barbecue or outdoor gathering.

In addition to being delicious, this recipe is also healthy. The lamb chops are a great source of protein, and the Jersey Royals are a fantastic source of carbohydrates and fibre. The lemon and mint dressing adds a burst of freshness to the dish, making it a perfect meal for a warm summer day.

In conclusion, James Martin’s Lemon and Mint Jersey Royals with Lamb Chops is a simple yet flavourful dish that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you are cooking for your family or entertaining guests, this recipe is sure to impress. With its easy-to-follow instructions and simple ingredients, you can create a delicious and healthy meal in no time. So why not give it a try and discover the joys of cooking with the humble potato?

