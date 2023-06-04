“Jerusalem history”: “Discovering Israel’s Hidden Gems: 10 Surprising Facts about Jerusalem’s Rich History and Modernity” – JewishPress.com | By Nosson Shulman | Published on June 4, 2023 (15 Sivan 5783)

Jerusalem: A City with a Rich History and Vibrant Culture

Jerusalem is a city steeped in history and culture, with a vibrant mix of religions and traditions. As the capital of Israel, it is the spiritual center of the Jewish people, and a place of great significance for Christians and Muslims as well. In this article, we’ll explore ten interesting facts and statistics about this fascinating city.

1) Jerusalem is Israel’s largest city in population

With approximately 970,000 residents, Jerusalem is Israel’s largest city in terms of population. This is more than double the population of Tel Aviv, Israel’s second-largest city, which has around 450,000 residents. However, the metropolitan Tel Aviv area is much larger, with a population of about 4,421,000.

2) Jerusalem is expected to have one million residents by 2025

It is estimated that by 2024 or 2025, Jerusalem will become Israel’s first city to have at least one million residents living within its municipality. In 2022, a record 7,300 construction permits were issued, indicating a boom in new construction in the city.

3) Jerusalem has a diverse population

While Jerusalem is a Jewish majority city, it also has a large Muslim and Christian population. In 2021, Jerusalem had 590,000 Jewish residents and 374,900 Arab residents (362,000 were Muslim, 12,900 were Christian). There were also 3,500 non-Arab Christian residents and 10,500 who did not divulge their religious background.

4) The majority of Jerusalem’s Jewish population are religious

When looking at Jerusalem’s Jewish population (aged 20 or older), 35% identified as Charedi (Ultra Orthodox) while another 20% identified themselves as being religiously observant. A further 25% of residents identify as traditional, while only 19% identified themselves as being “secular”.

5) Jerusalem’s population is very young

In 2020, 39% of Jerusalem’s population were 17 years of age and under, indicating a high birthrate and a very young population. This is much higher than other major cities in developed countries such as San Francisco (11%) and Seattle (15%).

6) Jerusalem is home to over 2,000 archaeological sites

Jerusalem is a city with a rich history, and it is home to more than 2,000 active archaeological sites. These sites illustrate the city’s past, and are so abundant that there is a law stating that before a new building can be built, an archaeological dig must be conducted on location.

7) Jerusalem is not mentioned in the Quran

Although Jerusalem is considered holy by Muslims, it is not mentioned explicitly in the Quran. Muslims today consider Jerusalem to be their third holiest city, but according to Islamic scholars, it is referred to implicitly in the 17th chapter when discussing a night journey that Muhammad was said to have taken from the “Closest Mosque (located in Mecca)” to the farthest Mosque (Al Axel in Arabic), which Muslims believe to be on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

8) Jerusalem is home to hundreds of prestigious yeshivas

Jerusalem is a city that is deeply rooted in Jewish tradition and culture, and it is home to hundreds of prestigious yeshivas (academies of advanced Torah studies). The Mir Yeshiva, located in Jerusalem’s Beis Yisrael neighborhood, is the world’s largest yeshiva, with over 9,600 students.

9) Jerusalem has been Israel’s capital for over 3,000 years

Jerusalem first became Israel’s capital in the 7th year of King David’s reign more than 3,000 years ago, when David conquered the city from the Jebusites. Since then, Jerusalem has been the eternal capital of the Jewish people, even during times of exile.

10) Jerusalem has been conquered and destroyed many times

Throughout its long and rich history, Jerusalem has been conquered 40 times, destroyed 18 times, and been witness to more than 100 battles. Despite this tumultuous history, Jerusalem remains a vibrant and thriving city, with a unique mix of cultures and traditions.

In conclusion, Jerusalem is a city that is rich in history, culture, and tradition. It is a place of great significance for Jews, Christians, and Muslims alike, and is home to a diverse population with a unique mix of religious and cultural backgrounds. Whether you’re a history buff, a culture lover, or a spiritual seeker, Jerusalem is a city that is sure to captivate and inspire.

News Source : JewishPress

Source Link :Unique Sites of Israel: Top 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jerusalem: Past and Present | The Jewish Press – JewishPress.com | Nosson Shulman | 15 Sivan 5783 – June 4, 2023/