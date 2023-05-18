“Jerusalem march police presence Israel” today : Jerusalem March: Israel boosts police presence for security.

#JerusalemMarch #PolicePresence #IsraelSecurity #PeacefulProtest #SafetyFirst

Israel is deploying over 2,000 police personnel for a parade by flag-waving Jewish nationalists through the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City. The event is set to take place on Tuesday, June 15, marking the anniversary of Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 war. The parade, which was cancelled last month due to the conflict with Gaza, has been rescheduled and is expected to draw tens of thousands of participants. However, the event has been met with criticism from Palestinians, who view it as a provocation and a violation of their rights in the city.

The Palestinian Authority has called for a “day of rage” in response to the parade, and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police have already erupted in the days leading up to the event. The deployment of over 2,000 police personnel is meant to prevent violence and ensure the safety of participants and bystanders. However, the heavy police presence has also raised concerns about the potential for excessive use of force and human rights violations. The events in Jerusalem come at a time of heightened tension between Israelis and Palestinians, as well as between Israel and the international community over issues such as settlement expansion and the status of Jerusalem.

News Source : AP

