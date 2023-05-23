“Jerusalem march police presence” today : “Jerusalem March Anticipates Heavy Police Presence”

Increased police deployment anticipated for Jerusalem protest march today 2023.

Israeli police have deployed thousands of officers in Jerusalem to protect a controversial march by Jewish nationalists through the Old City. The annual event marks Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 war. The march was cancelled in May after Hamas militants fired rockets at Jerusalem, but has been rescheduled and is expected to provoke tensions with Palestinians who see it as a provocation.

