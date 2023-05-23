Jerusalem march police presence today : Jerusalem March Anticipates Heavy Police Presence

Increased Police Presence Anticipated for Jerusalem March today 2023.

Heavy police presence has been deployed in Jerusalem ahead of a controversial nationalist march. The march, which was originally scheduled to take place on May 10, was postponed due to tensions in the city. The event marks Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 war and is seen by Palestinians as a provocation.

Read Full story : Heavy police presence ahead of Jerusalem march /

News Source : AP Archive

