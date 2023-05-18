Jerusalem march security deployment in Israel today : Ahead of controversial Jerusalem march, Israel increases police presence

1. #JerusalemMarch

2. #IsraelPolice

3. #ContentiousJerusalem

4. #SecurityMeasures

5. #PeacefulProtest

On Thursday, Israel deployed over 2,000 police officers for a parade by Jewish nationalists through the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City. The event, which marks “Jerusalem Day,” celebrates Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. However, it has been marred by anti-Arab racist chants and violence toward local Palestinians by some of the marchers. The police have decided to allow the thousands of marchers to take the traditional route through the Old City’s Damascus Gate despite an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence over the past year and heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza last week. Hamas urged Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and inside Israel to “clash with the occupation.” It also said it would hold a demonstration, with people waving Palestinian flags along Gaza’s heavily fortified frontier with Israel.

Chief Supt. Yoram Segal, a senior Jerusalem police official, told reporters on Wednesday that authorities were determined to prevent violence this time around. He said some 2,500 officers were being deployed throughout the area, both to ensure safety and to react quickly toward any potential violence. “We are going to deal harshly with anyone who tries to disturb the peace,” he said. The march also comes as fighting in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem is at its highest level in two decades. It also comes just days after a ceasefire took effect ending five days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza.

Read Full story : Israel deploys heavy police presence ahead of contentious Jerusalem march /

News Source : AP NEWS

1. Jerusalem march security

2. Israel police deployment

3. Contentious march safety measures

4. Jerusalem tensions management

5. Conflict resolution strategies for Jerusalem march