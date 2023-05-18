Jerusalem march security measures today : Heavy police presence deployed in Israel ahead of controversial Jerusalem march

1. #JerusalemMarch

Israel deployed over 2,000 police officers for a march by Jewish nationalists through the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday, which marks Jerusalem Day. The march celebrates Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, which Israel considers to be its eternal capital, but its annexation of the eastern sector home to the city’s most important holy sites is not internationally recognised. The Palestinian Authority claims East Jerusalem as capital of their future state. The parade comes as fighting in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem is at its highest level in two decades, and it also comes just days after a ceasefire took effect ending five days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza.

The march has been marred by anti-Arab racist chants and violence toward local Palestinians by some of the marchers, which has led to an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence over the past year and heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in 2019. Hamas urged Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and inside Israel to “clash with the occupation” and hold a demonstration, with people waving Palestinian flags along Gaza’s heavily fortified frontier with Israel. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the Palestinian president, said allowing the march to snake through the Palestinian areas of the Old City “will only lead to a rise in tension and could lead to an explosion.”

Read Full story : Israel deploys heavy police presence ahead of contentious Jerusalem march /

News Source : CTVNews

