“Jerusalem march security” today : Ahead of contentious Jerusalem march, Israel beefs up police presence

1. #JerusalemMarchSecurity

2. #IsraelPoliceDeployment

3. #ContentiousJerusalemMarch

4. #SecurityMeasuresJerusalem

5. #HeavyPolicePresenceIsrael

Israel is deploying over 2,000 police officers to ensure the contentious “March of Flags” event, organised by flag-waving Jewish nationalists in Jerusalem’s Old City, passes without violence. Despite an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence and heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza last week, authorities have decided to allow the parade to take the “traditional” route through the Old City’s Damascus Gate. However, the parade has been marred by anti-Arab racist chants and violence toward local Palestinians by some of the marchers in the past. The Hamas militant group has urged Palestinians to confront the parade this year, and Israel’s national security minister, far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, has joined the march in past years.

The parade marks “Jerusalem Day,” which celebrates Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel considers all of Jerusalem to be its eternal capital, but its annexation of the eastern sector, home to the city’s most important holy sites, is not internationally recognised. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. Each year, thousands of Israeli nationalists participate in the march, waving blue and white Israeli flags and singing songs. The competing claims to the site lie at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and often spill over into violence, including the 2021 war between Israel and Hamas.

Read Full story : Israel deploys heavy police presence ahead of contentious Jerusalem march /

News Source : AP

1. Israel police presence

2. Jerusalem contentious march

3. Security measures Jerusalem

4. Israel political tensions

5. Jerusalem demonstrations