Jerusalem March Security today : Jerusalem March Sees Increased Police Presence In Israel

Thousands of Jewish nationalists gathered in Jerusalem’s Old City for a parade through the main Palestinian thoroughfare on Thursday, marking Jerusalem Day, which celebrates Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. Over 2,000 police were deployed for the parade, with many standing guard outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate. The marchers were set to walk through the area later Thursday in what they view as a victory march, while Palestinians see the event as a provocation. In the lead-up to the parade, groups of religious Jewish teenagers gathered at the Damascus Gate, and just inside the Old City, dozens of Israeli teens began chanting “Death to Arabs” and “Burn Your Village” as they looked at nearby Palestinian youths. Palestinian shops were either shuttered or empty. Israeli police said 10 people were arrested when Israeli activists opposed to the march tried to block a West Bank highway used by settlers to reach Jerusalem.

While Israeli officials describe the march as a festive parade, it has been marred by anti-Arab racist chants and violence toward local Palestinians by some of the marchers. Hamas urged Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and inside Israel to “clash with the occupation,” while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman said allowing the march to snake through the Palestinian areas of the Old City “will only lead to a rise in tension and could lead to an explosion.” This year’s parade comes as fighting in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem is at its highest level in two decades and just days after a cease-fire took effect ending five days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza.

News Source : AP

