“Jerusalem racism” today : Jerusalem March: Israeli Crowds Spew Racist Slogans and Mock Palestinians

On Thursday, thousands of Jewish nationalists paraded through the Old City of Jerusalem in an annual celebration of “Jerusalem Day.” The march, which was mostly made up of male Orthodox teens and young men, caused new friction between Jews and Palestinians in the already tense city. The Palestinians see the event as a provocation and two years ago, the parade helped to fuel an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The parade was marked by racist slogans and chants, including “Death to Arabs,” as well as the presence of far-right Jewish supremacist group Lehava.

Despite an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence over the past year and last week’s heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, Israel allowed the marchers to take the traditional route through Damascus Gate, instead of an alternate path circumventing the Muslim Quarter. Over 2,500 police were deployed for the parade, many of them standing outside Damascus Gate. While Israeli police kept the sides apart, they did little to stop the chants. No major violence was immediately reported, but the parade comes as fighting in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem is at its highest level in two decades. It also comes just days after a ceasefire took effect ending five days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza.

Israeli crowds chant racist slogans, taunt Palestinians during Jerusalem march

News Source : GoDanRiver.com

