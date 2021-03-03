Jerzy Limon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jerzy Limon, the eminent Polish Shakespeare scholar, has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @michelleassay: Sad news of Jerzy Limon, the eminent Polish Shakespeare scholar, passing away. It was an honour to meet him at the ESRA Conference and Shakespeare Festival in Gdansk. @shakesmus @EuroShakespeareRead More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.