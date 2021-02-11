Jess Bray Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jess Bray has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021

Jess Bray has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.

Tana Nault 18m · It is with great sadness that I write this, as many already know…my boy Jess Bray has left our world and has gone to his forever home. Jess passed away peacefully holding mine and his grandpa’s hands on Feb 9th. As many of you know he was a strong, brave warrior that lived his life to the fullest. I can’t thank everyone (Sooo many) enough for their continuous love and support throughout this past year. I will be forever grateful for the endless messages and posts

Tracey Leblond-Carter

Oh Tana…I have no words. I have many fond of memories of Jess )even being little in BP’s). Sending you lots of love and light!

Barb Zerebeski

Sending hugs to you all and keeping you in my thoughts and prayers

Diane Rampersaud

Tana. My friend. I have no words. My heart heart is broken for you and your family. I’m praying for you. Sending you lots of love

Sundus Bella

Tana I’m really sorry to hear this I know how much you loved him and was proud of him from all the stories you told me of him at work. Sending you hugs,

Shelley Moroz

Oh Tana…so sorry to hear of this tragic loss. Thinking of you and your family.

Tracy Feland

Tana, So sorry to hear this. Much love and hugs to you and your family!.