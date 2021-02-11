Jess Bray Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jess Bray has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Jess Bray has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
Tana Nault 18m · It is with great sadness that I write this, as many already know…my boy Jess Bray has left our world and has gone to his forever home. Jess passed away peacefully holding mine and his grandpa’s hands on Feb 9th. As many of you know he was a strong, brave warrior that lived his life to the fullest. I can’t thank everyone (Sooo many) enough for their continuous love and support throughout this past year. I will be forever grateful for the endless messages and posts
Source: Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Tracey Leblond-Carter
Oh Tana…I have no words. I have many fond of memories of Jess )even being little in BP’s). Sending you lots of love and light!
Barb Zerebeski
Sending hugs to you all and keeping you in my thoughts and prayers
Diane Rampersaud
Tana. My friend. I have no words. My heart heart is broken for you and your family. I’m praying for you. Sending you lots of love
Sundus Bella
Tana I’m really sorry to hear this I know how much you loved him and was proud of him from all the stories you told me of him at work. Sending you hugs,
Shelley Moroz
Oh Tana…so sorry to hear of this tragic loss. Thinking of you and your family.
Tracy Feland
Tana, So sorry to hear this. Much love and hugs to you and your family!.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.