Jess Pardo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jess Pardo has Died .
Jess Pardo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
I post this with the heaviest of hearts, Jess Pardo sadly lost her life today after a battle with brain cancer. She was just 17.
She was a huge @BellinghamJude fan and a massive @BCFC bluenose as well as a season ticket holder. #RIPJess pic.twitter.com/wm1p60iy8d
— Tom Haden (@_tomhaden) January 23, 2021
