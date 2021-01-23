Jess Pardo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jess Pardo has Died .

By | January 23, 2021
0 Comment

Jess Pardo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jess Pardo has Died .

Jess Pardo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Tom Haden @_tomhaden I post this with the heaviest of hearts, Jess Pardo sadly lost her life today after a battle with brain cancer. She was just 17. She was a huge @BellinghamJude fan and a massive @BCFC bluenose as well as a season ticket holder. #RIPJess

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.