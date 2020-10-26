Jesse Arnelle Death – Dead :Jesse Arnelle Obituary :Former Penn State two-sport star has died.

Former Penn State two-sport star Jesse Arnelle has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 26, 2020.

Tributes

Just heard about the passing of Jesse Arnelle, an absolute giant in Penn State history: First Black student body president, All-American in football & basketball, Air Force officer, groundbreaking lawyer, Board of Trustees chair and so much more. What a legacy. pic.twitter.com/0gqccfUcum — Ryan Jones (@RJPennStater) October 26, 2020

