Jesse Donald Tucker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tanya Tucker’s older brother, Jesse Donald Tucker has Died.
Jesse Donald Tucker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.
Tanya Tucker’s older brother, Don, has died. The country icon revealed her family loss in a post to social media on Friday (Jan. 29), writing that he “got his wings” on Jan. 12. According to his obituary, Jesse Donald Tucker was 76 years old when he died on Jan. 12 after battling dementia and COVID-19. Sharing a picture of them together during happier times, Tucker writes that she went to visit him in the hospital just before he died.
Source: Tanya Tucker’s Brother, Don, Has Died: ‘He’s Soaring Now’
