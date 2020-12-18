Jesse Gardner Death -Dead – Obituary : Jesse Gardner has Died .
Jesse Gardner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
We are saddened to learn of the loss of Jesse Gardner and we offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends.https://t.co/9y2XU8hfKP
— Northern Liberties (@northliberties) December 18, 2020
Northern Liberties @northliberties We are saddened to learn of the loss of Jesse Gardner and we offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.