Jesse Goins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jesse Goins, who appeared on Discovery’s Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine has Died.
Jesse Goins, who appeared on Discovery’s Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, has died, according to the network. Goins was 60 years old. On the reality show following miners attempting to restore abandoned mines, Goins was responsible for sorting and cleaning any gold discovered. He last appeared in the May 29 episode, and he was part of 15 of them beginning last year. This spring, he also was in two episodes of Gold Rush: The Dirt, an after show.
Source: ‘Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine’ cast member Jesse Goins dies after reportedly being found unconscious on set
