Jesse Kraus Death –Dead-Obituaries : Jesse Kraus has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Jesse Kraus has died, according to a statement posted online on November 13. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Jesse Kraus wrote
Can’t believe it, you were one hell of a roommate and one hell of a friend
Jeremy Davis I’ll be sure to have a few Blue Smoothies tonight. Until we ride again, Rest Easy JD.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Sherri Schmidt Kraus wrote
My heart hurts for you, Son. Jeremy made every person he met feel special. And, never forgot your name! So full of Life. We ALL need to live life exactly as he did!!
Hugging you tight… love u.
