Jessica Campbell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Election co-star Jessica Campbell has Died .

Election co-star Jessica Campbell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Reese Witherspoon is 'heart broken' over death of Election co-star Jessica Campbell at age 38 as the actor turned physician passed out in a bathroom with COVID-19 a suspected cause pic.twitter.com/JdJ5R7xU6O — Bma Pachuau (@BmaPachuau2) January 13, 2021

Bma Pachuau @BmaPachuau2 Reese Witherspoon is ‘heart broken’ over death of Election co-star Jessica Campbell at age 38 as the actor turned physician passed out in a bathroom with COVID-19 a suspected cause