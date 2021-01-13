Jessica Campbell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jessica Campbell — best known for playing Tammy Metzler, a nihilistic high-school student who sabotages her run for student body president in “Election has Died .
Jessica Campbell — best known for playing Tammy Metzler, a nihilistic high-school student who sabotages her run for student body president in "Election" — has died at the age of 38 https://t.co/ruqbA8cw3z
