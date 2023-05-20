Jessie Gabato – victim : Farmer Jessie Gabato dies after being struck by lightning during heavy downpour in Cebu City

Farmer struck by lightning in Cebu City identified as Jessie Gabato

A farmer, identified as Jessie Gabato, aged 52, was killed by lightning during heavy rain in Lower Mahiga, Barangay Banilad, Cebu City on May 19, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. He was farming with his children when they sought shelter in their hut. According to his wife, Vevencia, lightning struck Jessie when he stood up to change clothes, throwing his children across the room. Jessie suffered a burn on his head and was declared dead on arrival at Cebu City Medical Center. Vevencia expressed concern about how to provide for their nine children, including a PWD, without Jessie’s support.

Read Full story : Farmer dies after being hit by lightning in Cebu City barangay

News Source : SUNSTAR

