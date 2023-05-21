Jessieful Villarubia Sombilo (victim) : Fisherman found dead near Cebu South Harbor identified as Jessieful Villarubia Sombilo

Fisherman Jessieful Villarubia Sombilo found dead in Talisay City waters

On May 21, 2023, a dead fisherman named Jessieful Villarubia Sombilo was found in the water near the Cebu South Harbor and Container Terminal Complex in Talisay City. Ken Japay, an employee at the terminal complex, reported the discovery to the Talisay City Police Station after two fishermen, Randy Abapo and Niko Macaraya, found Sombilo’s body entangled in their net. Sombilo’s brother, Bonifacio, stated that the victim left their home the previous evening to go fishing alone, and he speculated that Sombilo drowned due to lack of sleep and poor nutrition resulting from his addiction to a smartphone game. The Scene of the Crime Operation confirmed Bonifacio’s suspicion, but an autopsy will still be conducted.

Read Full story : Fisherman drowns after getting entangled in net in the middle of the water

News Source : SUNSTAR

