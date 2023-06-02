“Jessika The Prankster Biography”: The Life and Times of Jessika: A Prankster’s Biography, Relationships, Age, Net Worth, Hobbies, Family, and Fun Facts.

Jessika The Prankster

Jessika is a popular YouTuber who is known for her prank videos. She has gained a massive following due to her hilarious and creative pranks. Jessika’s channel is a go-to for anyone who wants to watch pranks that are both entertaining and harmless.

Lifestyle

Jessika’s lifestyle is centered around her YouTube channel. She spends most of her time brainstorming and filming pranks. When she is not filming, she is either editing her videos or planning her next prank. Jessika is also very active on social media, where she interacts with her fans and shares updates about her life.

Biography

Jessika was born on September 23, 1996, in the United States. She grew up in a small town and had a passion for entertaining people from a young age. Jessika started her YouTube channel in 2018, and since then, she has gained over 1 million subscribers. She is known for her creative pranks and her unique sense of humor.

Relationship

Jessika is currently single and is focused on her career. She has not revealed much about her past relationships and prefers to keep her personal life private.

Age

Jessika is 24 years old.

Net Worth

Jessika’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. She earns most of her income from her YouTube channel and brand deals.

Hobbies

Jessika enjoys traveling and exploring new places. She also loves trying out new foods and cuisines. Apart from that, she enjoys watching movies and spending time with friends and family.

Family

Jessika has not revealed much about her family, but she has mentioned that she has a close relationship with her parents. She also has a sister who occasionally appears in her videos.

Facts

Jessika’s favorite color is pink.

She is a big fan of pizza and can eat it every day.

Jessika is a dog lover and has a pet dog named Max.

She loves to dance and has taken dance lessons in the past.

Jessika has a fear of heights and avoids any activities that involve heights.

In conclusion, Jessika is a talented YouTuber who has made a name for herself in the prank community. Her creativity and humor have earned her a massive following, and she shows no signs of slowing down. Her fans can expect more hilarious pranks and entertaining content from her in the future.

Source Link :Jessika The Prankster Lifestyle, Biography, Relationship, Age, Net Worth, Hobbies, Family, Facts/

Jessika The Prankster Biography Jessika The Prankster Relationship Jessika The Prankster Age Jessika The Prankster Net Worth Jessika The Prankster Hobbies and Family