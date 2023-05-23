Jessyca Hohn – Focus Keyword : Two bartenders, Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn, shot and killed outside Federal Way bar

“Two Bartenders Killed Outside Stars Bar & Grill: Remembering Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn”

Two bartenders who worked at the Stars Bar & Grill in Federal Way were shot and killed by a disgruntled customer as they left work. The victims, 37-year-old Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn, a single mother of a teenage boy, were roommates and best friends. The tragedy has left their family, friends, and customers grieving and calling for justice. The police believe they know something about the killer, but he is still on the loose. The community of bartenders in Federal Way is deeply affected by this incident, which marks the third shooting at a bar in the area this year. The victims’ loved ones are appealing to anyone who knows the killer to turn him in.

Read Full story : Family, friends grieving bartenders allegedly murdered by disgruntled customer – KIRO 7 News Seattle /

News Source : Deborah Horne

