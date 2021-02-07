Jesus Fernandez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jesus Fernandez has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Jesus Fernandez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Our thoughts are with the family of Jesus Fernandez and our friends @SWAcademy1 https://t.co/dKN121hnVh
— Kansas Rush Wichita (@RushWichita) February 7, 2021
Kansas Rush Wichita @RushWichita Our thoughts are with the family of Jesus Fernandez and our friends @SWAcademy1
