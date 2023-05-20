Jesus Perez : Pedestrian Jesus Perez Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Brooklyn, Suspect at Large

Pedestrian Jesus Perez killed in hit-and-run involving dark-colored Honda CRV in Brooklyn

A car hit and killed a pedestrian named Jesus Perez at the intersection of South Street and Keap Street in Brooklyn. The incident occurred on Friday at noon, and police responded to a 911 call about the collision. Perez was lying on the roadway when officials arrived and was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Upon investigation, police discovered that Perez had been in a dispute with an unknown driver of a dark-colored Honda CRV, who allegedly struck him as he stood in the roadway on Keap Street and fled the scene. Anyone with information is encouraged to submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Matthew Euzarraga,Steve Kuzj

