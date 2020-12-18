Jesus Reyes Death -Obituary – Dead : Jesus Reyes has Died .
Jesus Reyes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Metro Nashville Police – South Precinct 9 hrs · December 17, 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Homicide Unit detectives are investigating Wednesday’s 11:50 p.m. fatal shooting of Jesus Reyes, 20, outside his Dover Glen Drive residence. Responding officers found Reyes deceased sitting in the driver’s side of his Infinity sedan. His 19-year-old girlfriend, who had been in the front passenger seat, sustained a gunshot wound to her shoulder. The couple had reportedly just pulled into the driveway when a gunman approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and fired multiple shots into the car. According to witnesses, the gunman fled in a dark colored sedan. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Source: (20+) Metro Nashville Police – South Precinct – Posts | Facebook
