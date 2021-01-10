‘Jesus’ William Jellett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : ‘Jesus’ William Jellett died today has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Just heard that ‘Jesus’ William Jellett died today. He was at every gig I ever went to in the 70s, doing his groovy dancing and blessing us all with his happy presence. We’d call his name from the bleachers. He was validation that the artist was worth seeing. #Jesus 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bxvyM83NlW — Gary Kemp (@garyjkemp) January 10, 2021

