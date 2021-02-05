Jethro Puah Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jethro Puah has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Jethro Puah has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

The Straits Times 8h · “We know this is not a goodbye as we will see him again in our heavenly home,” said the parents of Jethro Puah, 15, who fell from a high-element activity.

Source: (20+) The Straits Times – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Evelyn Bok

Deeply saddened by this news. Deepest condolences to his parents and family. May the peace of God be with them and brings them much comfort during this time of bereavement.

Jasmine Khan

My Deepest sympathy and Condolences to Jethro’s Parents .May his soul rest in peace -May God give you the strength to over come the lost of your beloved son. Its very sad when someone we love goes away i feel the pain you are going true .

Devaraj Simon

Keeping Jethro’s family in our prayers and also loved ones,classmates & school in prayer. May the God of comfort be with you.

Maddy Tan

My heartfelt condolences to daddy and mummy. My prayer is with you and may the Lord comfort and bless you during this tough time. RiP Jethro.

Jaslin Choo

Wishing the family find a closure to this unfortunate incident on the loss of their loved one very soon… deepest condolences to them..

Scarlet Isaiah

God Strength be upon his family and his friends in this difficult time, may God Grace and Peace comfort them and their hearts

Ann Iyuki Chan

Having lost a son 7 years ago, I can never say I understand the depth of your pain of losing your loving son. I pray that you will find the strength and grace. Words though many will never comfort that broken heart of yours. Indeed, some day you will meet him again. Take care and hugs. Rest in peace Jethro.

Andy Fong

“Lost consciousness while suspended in the air” he didn’t suffer for long. Rip and may God bless his soul.

Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones for the loss

Kelly Tan

Rip angel. Anton Chia Exactly. Even in P5 camp, my kid HAD TO WALK ON THE SUSPENDED ROPE 2 LEVELS HIGH. We were not informed! Such camps should not be compulsory.

Jeffrey Khoo

This is so tragic and sad. My son is the same age. The pain of his loss to his parents and family cannot be described. Yes, we will see him again in heaven. Rest In Peace.

Jessica Loh

Rest In Peace Jethro. My deepest condolences to the family. May the good Lord bless upon the family strength and comfort during this difficult times.

Yvonne Zhou

I cried reading this halfway. Except for the academic and class chairperson parts, the description of Jethro is like my son. How painful it must be to lose a good son and the only one. May the family receive divine strength to move on.