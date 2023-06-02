“Jetpack Compose onClick callback optimization”: How to Prevent Multiple Calls to onClick Callback in Jetpack Compose for Android

How to Prevent Multiple onClick Callbacks in a FloatingActionButton in Android

As an Android developer, you may have encountered the issue of multiple onClick callbacks being fired when a user rapidly presses a FloatingActionButton. This can lead to unexpected behavior in your app, such as the backstack being popped multiple times. In this article, we will explore a potential solution for preventing multiple onClick callbacks in a FloatingActionButton.

The Problem

When a user presses a FloatingActionButton multiple times in quick succession, the onClick callback is fired each time. This can cause issues if the onClick callback triggers a navigation action, such as popping the backstack. For example, if the user presses the FloatingActionButton twice, the backstack may be popped twice, resulting in unexpected behavior.

The Solution

One potential solution to this problem is to introduce a flag that tracks whether the FloatingActionButton is currently navigating. When the user presses the FloatingActionButton, the flag is set to true and the onClick callback is fired. If the user presses the FloatingActionButton again while the flag is still true, the onClick callback does nothing.

Here’s an example implementation of this solution:

fun AddEditTodoScreen(onPopBackStack: () -> Unit, viewModel: AddEditTodoViewModel = viewModel()) { var isNavigating by remember { mutableStateOf(false) } LaunchedEffect(key1 = true) { viewModel.uiEvent.collect { event: UiEvent -> when (event) { is UiEvent.PopBackStack -> onPopBackStack else -> Unit } } } Scaffold(floatingActionButton = { FloatingActionButton(onClick = { if (!isNavigating) { isNavigating = true onPopBackStack() } }) { Icon(imageVector = Icons.Default.Check, contentDescription = "Check") } }) }

In this implementation, we use a mutable state variable called isNavigating to track whether the FloatingActionButton is currently navigating. When the user presses the FloatingActionButton, we check if isNavigating is false. If it is, we set it to true and call the onPopBackStack callback. If isNavigating is true, we do nothing.

Note that we reset isNavigating to false elsewhere in the code, such as when the navigation action is complete.

Conclusion

Preventing multiple onClick callbacks in a FloatingActionButton is an important consideration for ensuring your app behaves as expected. By introducing a flag that tracks whether the FloatingActionButton is currently navigating, you can prevent unexpected behavior caused by multiple callbacks being fired in quick succession.

