Jets add QB Boyle, ex-backup to Rodgers

The Jets have secured the services of quarterback Boyle, who was previously the backup of Rodgers.

NY Jets Sign Tim Boyle to One-Year Contract as Backup Quarterback

The New York Jets have signed quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year contract as a backup with experience playing in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system. Boyle had served as a backup in Green Bay for three seasons to Aaron Rodgers, who announced last month his intention to play for the Jets this season. The Packers and Jets have been in negotiations for several weeks to complete a trade that would send Rodgers to New York as the team’s starting quarterback. However, in the meantime, Boyle joins a quarterbacks room that includes Zach Wilson, who was the starter the past two seasons, and Chris Streveler, who spent most of last year on the practice squad. Additionally, Boyle will be reunited with former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, who signed a four-year deal with the Jets last month.

Boyle’s Career So Far

The 28-year-old Boyle split last season with Detroit and Chicago, taking 13 snaps in one game with the Bears during which he was 2 of 8 for 33 yards and two interceptions. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky in 2018, Boyle appeared in 11 games and completed three of four passes for 15 yards with the Packers over three seasons as one of Rodgers’ backups. Hackett worked with Boyle as Green Bay’s offensive coordinator during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Boyle signed with the Lions as a free agent in 2021 and started three games in place of an injured Jared Goff. He was signed by Chicago last November off Detroit’s practice squad. Overall, Boyle has thrown for 574 yards and three touchdowns with eight interceptions in 17 career NFL games, including the three starts with Detroit.

Boyle’s NFL Journey Begins

Boyle, a native of Hartford, Connecticut, began his college career at the University of Connecticut before transferring after three seasons to Eastern Kentucky. Now, he takes on a new challenge with the Jets as they look to build upon their 2-14 record from last season. With Boyle’s experience in Hackett’s system and strong backup quarterback pedigree under Aaron Rodgers, the Jets hope that Boyle can provide them with necessary depth at quarterback in the event that Rodgers is not acquired in a trade with the Packers.