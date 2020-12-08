Jewel Ware Death -Dead – Obituary : Wayne County Commissioner Jewel Ware has Died .
Wayne County Commissioner Jewel Ware has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
I have sad news, Wayne County Commissioner Jewel Ware has passed away. She was my district commissioners. Jewel worked hard and delivered for the seniors of Detroit. Whatever people needed help, Jewel know exactly whom to call to provide. She will be missed RIH @JewelWare313
— SirMeekoWilliams (@meeko_sir) December 8, 2020
