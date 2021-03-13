Jewlia Eisenberg Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jewlia Eisenberg has Died.

Jewlia Eisenberg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Jewlia Eisenberg 9h · Jewlia Eisenberg passed away peacefully yesterday morning in the presence of her spouse, AnMarie, and spent her last hours also with her mother, Anne, and a group of dear friends. If you want to make a donation in her memory, please give to the kind of radical, engaged organization pursuing tikkun olam that she admired. And most of all, please share the music that Jewlia and Charming Hostess made. May her memory be a blessing. 411411 147 Comments 60 Shares Like Comment Share

Chris Sipe

Never forget the first time I saw Charming Hostess and my head exploded at the Hotel Utah in 97. I feel fortunate to have been friends with everyone in the band, but Jewlia treated everyone like a friend, even if she’d just met you. What an incredible human.

Here she is in Berlin, 2014, where it was fun to meet up with her traveling. Condolences to AnMarie and her family, and the extended Charming Hostess family.

Howard Freedman

I cannot fathom how many hearts are broken at this moment. May her voice and all that it stood for live on and on.

Cookie Segelstein

Our community, our state, our country and the world have lost a voice of creativity, of beauty out of power. We miss her dearly, we are so sad.

Cynthia Hawkins

Rest in sweetness and light Jewlia!❤

Abigail Blodgett Lazar

Jewlia officiated our wedding and made it an exceptionally beautiful and meaningful ceremony thanks to her many talents. She helped my husband and I navigate what being Jewish meant for us and find our voices as we expressed our commitment and love for… See More

So very sorry for the loss of a beautiful soul. Condolences and love to her wife, mom and all who cherished her.

Aubrey Glazer

May Jewlia’s song sing on. Collaborating with her and Jeremiah Lockwood for my Leonard Cohen musical book launch at SFJazz was a true gift. Her soul cam me through in every song, especially “The Partisan”! ת נ צ ב ה

Dmitri Mavra

So sorry, she was an awesome person.

Shana Aisenberg

May her memory be a blessing. Sincere condolences to her family.

Leigh Sprimont

Jewlia was one of my favorite high school friends. She taught me a lot; I’m surely a better person for having known her. And I can still hear her laugh after all these years! 💕 Sending so much love to AnMarie and Anne, all her friends and family.

Darlene Weide

A beautiful grounded femme, woman, artist.. so sad to hear this news. Sending love to her family and community.

Prem Lall

We last communicated on 2020’s New Year’s Eve, and it was clear that Jewlia was not well. We talked about the goofy fun we’d had on the KUSF airwaves over the years, and I mentioned to her that I had recently shared the performance below with my neighbors in Brisbane. *aleha ha-shalom*



Charming Hostess @ Ethno Port Poznan Festival 2014

Charming Hostess @ Ethno Port Poznan Festival 2014

Esther Bergman Liberman

This is heartbreaking. A wonderful person, a beloved teacher to my kids. Can’t believe it. 🎶💔

Masha Lee Savitz

such sad news. I always think of Jewlia as full of energy and Joy. I hope her family can bask in her great warmth.

Miriam Stewart

So sad to hear this news. My path crossed only briefly with Jewlia but her spirit stayed with me always. Sending love to those who mourn.

Sanchez Boon

Such a tragic loss.

Raz Mesinai

My soul sister, no words

Marc Smolowitz

Sending my heartfelt condolences to everyone touched by her love and her music.

Jeff Janeczko

I only met Jewlia in person once, in 2007. We had almost nothing in common but meeting her somehow felt like reconnecting with an old friend. When she called me somewhat out of the blue ten years later it was as if we didn’t skip a beat. I knew she was… See More

Melissa Caruso Scott

I’m so sad to hear this. It was such a pleasure to have Jewlia perform at Tonic. May her memory be for a blessing.

Jim Schafer

oh NO …..such a loss !…..I will have play some of her music tonight.

Ilia Ilia

Rest in peace and power hermosa, your enchanting voice and your beautiful, strong presence will always shine! 💕

Aviva Barczewska

So heartbroken to read this. What a loss. 💔Lots of love from Sweden. Jewlia, your light will shine forever. You will always stay with us.

Lorreine Ruokonen Calafiore

I’m so saddened to hear this. My thoughts are with Anne and AnMarie. I grew up with Jewlia and have many fond memories of her and her parents.