Jharkhand traditional dessert recipe: Recipe for Dudhouri – Jharkhand’s Traditional Sweet Delight

Introduction

Jharkhand is a state in eastern India that is known for its rich cultural heritage. One of the most important aspects of this heritage is its food culture. Jharkhand has a variety of traditional dishes that are loved by people from all over the country. One of the most famous traditional desserts from Jharkhand is Dudhouri. Dudhouri is a sweet dish that is made using milk and rice flour. It is a popular dessert that is served during festivals and special occasions.

Ingredients

The ingredients required to make Dudhouri are simple and easily available. The main ingredients are milk, rice flour, sugar, and cardamom powder. Other ingredients like ghee, almonds, and pistachios can be used to enhance the flavor and presentation of the dish.

Preparation

The preparation of Dudhouri is a simple process that involves boiling milk and adding rice flour to it. Here is a step-by-step guide to making Dudhouri.

In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the milk on medium heat until it comes to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and add rice flour to the milk. Stir the mixture continuously to avoid lumps. Cook the mixture for 10-15 minutes until it thickens. Add sugar and cardamom powder to the mixture and stir well. Cook the mixture for another 5-10 minutes until the sugar dissolves completely. Remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool down. Once the mixture has cooled down, divide it into equal portions and shape them into small balls. Garnish the balls with chopped nuts and serve.

Variations

Dudhouri can be made in different variations by adding different ingredients. Some popular variations of Dudhouri are:

Chocolate Dudhouri – Add cocoa powder or melted chocolate to the mixture to make a chocolate-flavored Dudhouri. Dry Fruit Dudhouri – Add chopped dry fruits like cashews, almonds, and pistachios to the mixture to enhance the flavor and texture of the dish. Mango Dudhouri – Add mango pulp or puree to the mixture to make a mango-flavored Dudhouri.

Health Benefits

Dudhouri is a healthy and nutritious dessert that is rich in protein and calcium. Milk is a good source of protein and calcium, which are essential nutrients for the growth and development of the body. Rice flour is a gluten-free alternative to wheat flour, which is beneficial for people with gluten intolerance. Cardamom powder is a natural digestive and has anti-inflammatory properties that help in improving digestion and reducing inflammation in the body.

Conclusion

Dudhouri is a delicious and nutritious dessert that is loved by people of all ages. It is a popular traditional dessert from Jharkhand that is easy to make and requires simple ingredients. Dudhouri can be made in different variations by adding different ingredients like chocolate, dry fruits, and mango. It is a healthy and nutritious dessert that is rich in protein and calcium and has several health benefits. Dudhouri is a must-try dessert for anyone who wants to experience the rich food culture of Jharkhand.

