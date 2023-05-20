Jharkhand violence: Tribal Communities in Jharkhand Suffering in Police-Naxal Conflict: 8 Dead, 6 Injured in 6 Months from IED Blast

Tribals living in the forest of Jharkhand are caught in the crossfire between Naxalites and the police, with eight deaths and six injuries in just six months. The Naxalites have planted IEDs all over the forest, putting the livelihoods of 75-80% of the villagers in Tonto and Goilkera at risk. The police and security forces are attempting to eliminate the Naxalites, but they are also warning villagers not to go into the forest, leaving them with few options for survival.

News Source : BLiTZ

1. Jharkhand police-naxalites conflict

2. Tribal conflict in Jharkhand

3. IED blasts in Jharkhand

4. Jharkhand violence and insurgency

5. Security situation in Jharkhand