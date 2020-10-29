Jihad Death -Dead-Obituaries :Rapper Freeway son, Jihad has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 30, 2020
0 Comment

Rapper Freeway son, Jihad has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“The longtime Philly rapper broke the news about his son, Jihad, in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Rapper Freeway announced this morning on Instagram that his son, Jihad, has died in Philadelphia.”

Tributes 

robmarkman wrote 
My condolences to you and your family

gigimaguire wrote 
Damn I remember when he was a baby.. My Condolences .

bunb wrote 
My deepest condolences for you and your family

djpremier wrote 
Love and Condolences To Your Son Freeway…
Extreme Strength To You And Your Family .

unclevinrock wrote 
Sending condolences to you and your family!!!

kindredthewife wrote 
Brother. Sending you so much love and making dua for your family.

cortez_bodega wrote 
Big Bro I’m a keep you in my prayers king‼️ I’m speechless.

