Jihad Death -Dead-Obituaries :Rapper Freeway son, Jihad has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Rapper Freeway son, Jihad has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.
“The longtime Philly rapper broke the news about his son, Jihad, in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Rapper Freeway announced this morning on Instagram that his son, Jihad, has died in Philadelphia.”
View this post on Instagram
God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen 😢 Please make dua for him & my family.
Tributes
robmarkman wrote
My condolences to you and your family
gigimaguire wrote
Damn I remember when he was a baby.. My Condolences .
bunb wrote
My deepest condolences for you and your family
djpremier wrote
Love and Condolences To Your Son Freeway…
Extreme Strength To You And Your Family .
unclevinrock wrote
Sending condolences to you and your family!!!
kindredthewife wrote
Brother. Sending you so much love and making dua for your family.
cortez_bodega wrote
Big Bro I’m a keep you in my prayers king‼️ I’m speechless.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.