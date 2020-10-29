Jihad Death -Dead-Obituaries :Rapper Freeway son, Jihad has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Rapper Freeway son, Jihad has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“The longtime Philly rapper broke the news about his son, Jihad, in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Rapper Freeway announced this morning on Instagram that his son, Jihad, has died in Philadelphia.”

Tributes

