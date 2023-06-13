Jija also commits suicide after killing brother-in-law with a gunshot. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

After a dispute with his father-in-law, a young man who had come to visit his in-laws in Bakheria village of Lohata police station area, shot his brother-in-law. After the incident, he fled the scene and was later found near Bankat village.

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :जीजा ने साले की गोली मारकर हत्या के बाद खुद भी दी जान/