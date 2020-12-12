Jill Clayton Death -Obituary – Dead : Rowan Co. woman, Jill Clayton, died from a single gunshot wound.

Jill Clayton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

LEX 18 3 hrs · BREAKING: an autopsy has revealed that Rowan Co. woman, Jill Clayton, died from a single gunshot wound. Her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

Source: (20+) LEX 18 – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Christy Rogers wrote

I’m glad she’s been found but it’s horrible she was found dead . But 13 days missing figured the odds weren’t good .

Debbie Johnson wrote

As soon as they told she was missing, I said to my family that he was involved, so sad that this had to happen to her

Barbara Foley wrote

Some people has no feelings.Prayers for her family.

Laura Ousley wrote

Domestic violence such a tragedy so sorry prayers fir family and friends

Joella Kay Branscum- Wesley wrote

Prayers for her family and friends and may they put him in prison for the rest of his cowardly life Please God comfort the family and friends.

Sherri Perry wrote

So sad..prayers for her family and may she Rest In Peace❤️

Norma Martin wrote

So sad this is happening to so many people and at least she was found but sad she was killed.

Tim C Oakley wrote

He needs shot and dumped in woods.Prayers for the family

Ronnie Wilcox wrote

So sad for this beautiful lady prayers to her family .

Janine Johnson wrote

So sorry and such a tragedy! Prayers for her family and friends!!

Nona Perez wrote

Such a shame. Prayers for the family. God only knows why these things happen

