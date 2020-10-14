Jill Dando Death : Who Murdered Jill Dando How old Was Jill Dando When She Died.

The Channel 5 aired a show today October 14. 2020 featuring the murder of former Crimewatch journalist Jill Dando.

The Crimewatch presenter and newsreader worked for the BBC for 14 years. In April 1999, she was shot dead on the doorstep of her west London home.

They found ‘the golden girl of British TV’ outside her front door, a single bullet wound to her head, the keys to her BMW convertible still in her hand. Read about her death here

Because when Jill Dando did an investigation into paedo rings and showed her bosses what she had found she suddenly ended up having a nasty accident by getting shot on her doorstep

So Who Killed Jill Dando ?

Barry George was convicted of her murder in 2001 but the verdict was overturned in 2007. Her killer still remains at large.

No way was the oddball Barry George responsible for Jill Dando’s death. She wasn’t living at Gowan Ave at the time of her death yet a professional hitman was waiting for her on her arrival. Look closer at her then fiancé and what he does now….#JillDando #Ch5 — Julie Jules (@julesjkf) October 14, 2020

How on Earth they thought the local oddball & learning disabled Barry George was remotely capable of committing g & getting away with this, I couldn’t understand #JillDando — (@Fluffadelic) October 14, 2020

How old Was Jill Dando When She Died ?

She was only 37 years old when she was murdered .

Born: November 9, 1961, Weston-super-Mare, United Kingdom

Died: April 26, 1999, Fulham, London, United Kingdom

What People think about Jill Dando Murder

@Fluffadelic wrote To have been lying in wait at exactly the time #JillDando came home, to use a silencer & unusual firearm , & to get away so quickly & cleanly screams high level professionalism or god given amounts of lottery winning luck….

Simon @sicockcroft1973 wrote Watching the #jilldando programme on channel 5, please tell me the female neighbour was spoken to. That woman knows everything about her to the extent of being borderline stalkerish!