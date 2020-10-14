Jill Dando Death : Who Murdered Jill Dando How old Was Jill Dando When She Died.
The Channel 5 aired a show today October 14. 2020 featuring the murder of former Crimewatch journalist Jill Dando.
The Crimewatch presenter and newsreader worked for the BBC for 14 years. In April 1999, she was shot dead on the doorstep of her west London home.
They found ‘the golden girl of British TV’ outside her front door, a single bullet wound to her head, the keys to her BMW convertible still in her hand. Read about her death here
Because when Jill Dando did an investigation into paedo rings and showed her bosses what she had found she suddenly ended up having a nasty accident by getting shot on her doorstep
So Who Killed Jill Dando ?
Barry George was convicted of her murder in 2001 but the verdict was overturned in 2007. Her killer still remains at large.
No way was the oddball Barry George responsible for Jill Dando’s death. She wasn’t living at Gowan Ave at the time of her death yet a professional hitman was waiting for her on her arrival. Look closer at her then fiancé and what he does now….#JillDando #Ch5
— Julie Jules (@julesjkf) October 14, 2020
How on Earth they thought the local oddball & learning disabled Barry George was remotely capable of committing g & getting away with this, I couldn’t understand #JillDando
— (@Fluffadelic) October 14, 2020
How old Was Jill Dando When She Died ?
She was only 37 years old when she was murdered .
Born: November 9, 1961, Weston-super-Mare, United Kingdom
Died: April 26, 1999, Fulham, London, United Kingdom
What People think about Jill Dando Murder
@Fluffadelic wrote
To have been lying in wait at exactly the time #JillDando came home, to use a silencer & unusual firearm , & to get away so quickly & cleanly screams high level professionalism or god given amounts of lottery winning luck….
How on Earth they thought the local oddball & learning disabled Barry George was remotely capable of committing g & getting away with this, I couldn’t understand #JillDando
Simon @sicockcroft1973 wrote
Watching the #jilldando programme on channel 5, please tell me the female neighbour was spoken to. That woman knows everything about her to the extent of being borderline stalkerish!
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.