Jill Ditmire Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jill Ditmire, whose work in local broadcast journalism included ““Curious Mix,” “Indiana Outdoors has Died .

Jill Ditmire has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of one of our own – Jill Ditmire, whose work in local broadcast journalism included ““Curious Mix,” “Indiana Outdoors” and “The Good Life.” She was 56. https://t.co/PeDMvunLZm — WFYI (@wfyi) February 1, 2021

