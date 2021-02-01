Jill Ditmire Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jill Ditmire, whose work in local broadcast journalism included ““Curious Mix,” “Indiana Outdoors has Died .

By | February 1, 2021
0 Comment

Jill Ditmire Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jill Ditmire, whose work in local broadcast journalism included ““Curious Mix,” “Indiana Outdoors has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Jill Ditmire has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

WFYI @wfyi It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of one of our own – Jill Ditmire, whose work in local broadcast journalism included ““Curious Mix,” “Indiana Outdoors” and “The Good Life.” She was 56.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

To know Jill Ditmire was to love her. Like many, I am heartbroken at the loss of this wonderful soul. Her family told @Anne Marie Tiernon she died of natural causes. Jill was an anchor back in the day for us at WTHR but so many will remember her from her work with our friends at WFYI. Sweet, kind, smart and classy all describe this lovely lady. What a loss for our city and for her many friends and family. May God bless her family at this time of grief. Love you Jill. Photo from WFYI.
Image may contain: 1 person, standing and closeup
Pam Vaught wrote 
I worked with Jill in Detroit and then she ended up in Indy. She was a lovely person and I really enjoyed following all her writing and posts about the arts in Indianapolis. Peace to her family and friends.
  • Trisha Clark wrote 
    So sorry to hear this. She was always a wonderful part of Indy and a big part of the Arts Community.
  • Niki Riggan Staggs wrote 
    Her WFYI family is missing her already, as I’m sure her WTHR family is, too. Such a huge loss to Indianapolis, and particularly the arts community. When Jill was talking to you, she had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the world. She will be missed by many.

 

Matthew Socey wrote 
Yes, my radio sister & fellow arts coverage warrior Jill Ditmire has died. No, I don’t know the cause. When WFYI knows, then you’ll know. Open up at least a $15 bottle of wine (inside joke w/Jill) or a gallon of ice cream or support a local arts organization. I miss her already.

Taylor Bennett wrote 

A well respected and talented journalist, incredible advocate for the Indy Arts community and so much more. She will be greatly missed Red heart

A special tribute to Jill will air Tuesday afternoon

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.