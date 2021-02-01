Jill Ditmire Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jill Ditmire, whose work in local broadcast journalism included ““Curious Mix,” “Indiana Outdoors has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Jill Ditmire has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of one of our own – Jill Ditmire, whose work in local broadcast journalism included ““Curious Mix,” “Indiana Outdoors” and “The Good Life.” She was 56. https://t.co/PeDMvunLZm
— WFYI (@wfyi) February 1, 2021
- So sorry to hear this. She was always a wonderful part of Indy and a big part of the Arts Community.
- Her WFYI family is missing her already, as I’m sure her WTHR family is, too. Such a huge loss to Indianapolis, and particularly the arts community. When Jill was talking to you, she had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the world. She will be missed by many.
We’re so sad to hear of Jill’s passing. She was a wonderful journalist and such a strong voice, on and off the airwaves, for the arts. Our condolences to @wfyi and her family. https://t.co/MUjvw2NQny
— Well Done Marketing (@welldonemktg) February 1, 2021
Matthew Socey wrote
Yes, my radio sister & fellow arts coverage warrior Jill Ditmire has died. No, I don’t know the cause. When WFYI knows, then you’ll know. Open up at least a $15 bottle of wine (inside joke w/Jill) or a gallon of ice cream or support a local arts organization. I miss her already.
Taylor Bennett wrote
A well respected and talented journalist, incredible advocate for the Indy Arts community and so much more. She will be greatly missed Red heart
A special tribute to Jill will air Tuesday afternoon
