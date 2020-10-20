Jill Paton Walsh Death – Dead : Jill Paton Walsh Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Jill Paton Walsh has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.
“Nicola Penfold on Twitter: “Going back to read my old copies of Goldengrove and Unleaving after the sad news yesterday about Jill Paton Walsh. I hadn’t realised they’re set in one of my favourite places in the world, St Ives. I don’t think my younger self even knew where St Ives was!”
Going back to read my old copies of Goldengrove and Unleaving after the sad news yesterday about Jill Paton Walsh. I hadn't realised they're set in one of my favourite places in the world, St Ives. I don't think my younger self even knew where St Ives was! pic.twitter.com/DaD8khZelO
— Nicola Penfold (@nicolapenfold) October 20, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.