Jim Bay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Montreal sportscaster Jim Bay has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

former Montreal sportscaster Jim Bay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

1/2 I’m profoundly saddened to learn tonight of last night’s passing of former Montreal sportscaster Jim Bay following a valiant battle with cancer. Jim's familiar face and booming baritone were staples on CKGM Radio, @CTVMontreal and CBC TV, among others. … pic.twitter.com/3GTSiQ0s5S — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) February 6, 2021

Dave Stubbs @Dave_Stubbs 1/2 I’m profoundly saddened to learn tonight of last night’s passing of former Montreal sportscaster Jim Bay following a valiant battle with cancer. Jim’s familiar face and booming baritone were staples on CKGM Radio, @CTVMontreal and CBC TV, among others. …

2/2 Here’s Dick Irvin, Ron Reusch and the late Jim Bay in a 1971 Montreal Forum program. R.I.P. to Gentleman Jim, a kind soul, sports encyclopedia and broadcast legend. I spoke of him just now with Dick Irvin, who’s doing wonderfully at age 88, sending his regards to all. pic.twitter.com/DXuxM7Ve4W — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) February 6, 2021

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Chris Cuthbert

Sad news. Jim was a fixture on the Montreal sports scene. When the Concordes were set to open camp in 1982 and discovered they didn’t have any footballs, Jim’s on air plea for footballs to be donated led to a full supply for the fledgling team.

Alexandre Patterson

May he rest in peace and God bless him. I had a chance to meet Jim few years ago. He had been so kind and generous with me by sharing some old tapes footage of Tim Raines. These tapes were used for our one hour documentary on Tim Raines released in October 2017.