Jim Bay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Montreal sportscaster Jim Bay has Died.

By | February 6, 2021
0 Comment

Jim Bay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Montreal sportscaster Jim Bay has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

former Montreal sportscaster Jim Bay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Dave Stubbs @Dave_Stubbs 1/2 I’m profoundly saddened to learn tonight of last night’s passing of former Montreal sportscaster Jim Bay following a valiant battle with cancer. Jim’s familiar face and booming baritone were staples on CKGM Radio, @CTVMontreal and CBC TV, among others. …

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes 

———————— –

Chris Cuthbert

Sad news. Jim was a fixture on the Montreal sports scene. When the Concordes were set to open camp in 1982 and discovered they didn’t have any footballs, Jim’s on air plea for footballs to be donated led to a full supply for the fledgling team.

Alexandre Patterson

May he rest in peace and God bless him. I had a chance to meet Jim few years ago. He had been so kind and generous with me by sharing some old tapes footage of Tim Raines. These tapes were used for our one hour documentary on Tim Raines released in October 2017.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Jim Bay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Montreal sportscaster Jim Bay has Died.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.