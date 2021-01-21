Jim Bouma Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jim Bouma has Died.

Jim Bouma has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

PRAISE 106.5 16h · It is with a heavy heart that we make you aware of the unexpected passing of Jim Bouma yesterday. This is a heartbreaking loss for all of us. While we do grieve, we do not grieve without hope. We know he is with Jesus! Jim answered his call to serve at PRAISE 106.5 40 years ago and we are so grateful how God used him to touch the lives of thousands upon thousands of listeners. His legacy here will never be forgotten. We would love to ask you to pray for Jim’s family and the station during this difficult time. You can share your memories, prayers and sentiments in the comments and they will be passed on to his family.