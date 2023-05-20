Jim Brown, Advocate, Actor, and Athlete, Passes Away at 87.

Activist Actor Athlete Jim Brown Dies at 87

Jim Brown, a legendary figure in the world of sports, entertainment, and activism, passed away on December 2, 2021, at the age of 87. Brown was an accomplished football player, actor, and activist, who used his platform to fight for social justice and advocate for the rights of Black Americans.

Football Career

Jim Brown was born in St. Simons Island, Georgia, in 1936. He grew up in Manhasset, New York, where he excelled in football, basketball, and lacrosse. After graduating from high school, Brown attended Syracuse University, where he played football and was a standout player for the Syracuse Orangemen.

In 1957, Brown was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, where he quickly established himself as one of the best running backs in the league. Brown played for the Browns for nine seasons and retired in 1965 as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 12,312 yards, a record that stood for 19 years. He was also a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, a three-time NFL MVP, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Acting Career

After retiring from football, Jim Brown turned his attention to acting. He made his film debut in the 1964 Western film, “Rio Conchos,” and went on to appear in more than 50 films, including “The Dirty Dozen,” “Ice Station Zebra,” and “Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off.” Brown also had a brief stint as a television commentator for CBS Sports in the 1970s.

Activism and Advocacy

Throughout his life, Jim Brown was a passionate advocate for social justice and civil rights. He was a vocal supporter of the Black Power movement and worked alongside Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali to fight for the rights of Black Americans. Brown also founded the Amer-I-Can Foundation for social change, which helps at-risk youth in underserved communities.

In recent years, Brown was critical of the NFL’s handling of player protests during the national anthem, arguing that players should have the right to protest peacefully and express their views on social justice issues. He also spoke out against police brutality and racial injustice, calling for systemic change to address these issues.

Tributes to Jim Brown

Following news of Jim Brown’s passing, tributes poured in from fans, friends, and fellow athletes. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement saying, “Jim Brown was not only one of the greatest players to ever play the game, he was also one of the most influential and impactful individuals in our society.” Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar tweeted, “The greatest Brown of all time. Rest in peace Jim Brown.”

Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also honored Brown, saying, “Jim Brown’s influence on sports, activism, and civil rights is immeasurable. He was a true champion on and off the field.” Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton tweeted, “Jim Brown was a trailblazer and a true icon. He will be missed but his legacy will live on.”

Legacy

Jim Brown’s impact on sports, entertainment, and activism cannot be overstated. He was a trailblazer who used his platform to fight for social justice and advocate for the rights of Black Americans. Brown’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, and his contributions to the NFL, Hollywood, and the civil rights movement will not be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Jim Brown.

