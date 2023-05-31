Jim Brown death: Décès de Jim Brown, l’ancienne star de Cleveland

#RIPJimBrown #ClevelandLegend #FootballGreat #Trailblazer #IconicAthlete #ForeverRemembered #SadLoss #EndOfAnEra #LegendaryCareer #Respect #Condolences #GoneTooSoon

Los Angeles (AFP) – Jim Brown, who was one of the greatest American football players in history for the Cleveland Browns, as well as an actor and activist, has died at the age of 87, his wife Monique announced on Friday.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the death of my husband, Jim Brown. He passed away peacefully last night in our home in Los Angeles,” she wrote on her Instagram account. “For the whole world, he was an activist, an actor, and a football star. For our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken…”

Jim Brown is considered one of the greatest running backs in NFL history and also shone in college football at Syracuse.

Selected in the first round of the 1957 draft, he played nine seasons for the Cleveland Browns (1957-65), covering a total of 12,312 yards, with a Super Bowl win in 1964 and three MVP trophies.

In 1966, at the height of his career, he retired at the age of 30 to focus on his acting career. That year, he was one of the “Dirty Dozen” in Robert Aldrich’s film.

He appeared in about fifty films and series, including Spike Lee’s “He Got Game” and Tim Burton’s “Mars Attacks!”, confronted Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Running Man”, and played leading roles in several blaxploitation films.

As an activist, Brown organized the Cleveland Summit in 1967, which brought together twelve leading African American men in response to Muhammad Ali’s decision not to participate in the Vietnam War.

The participants supported the boxer, symbolizing the unity of African Americans during the civil rights movement in America.

In 1988, he created the “Amer-I-Can” program, which intervened in disadvantaged neighborhoods to try to get young gang members back on the right track.

